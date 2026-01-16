Sophie Turner debuts as iconic Lara Croft in new 'Tomb Raider' series

Prime Video has officially released the first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in its highly-anticipated Tomb Raider series, sparking excitement among fans.
The recently shared photos has evoked nostalgia among fans, as the Game of Thrones alum closely matching the iconic look from the legendary original 1996 video game.
In the first-look released by the platform, Turner appears in Lara Croft’s iconic teal tank top and brown shorts, along with her trademark dual pistols, small backpack, and thigh holsters.
As per the reports, the 29-year-old has been training to match Lara’s athletic and electrifying role.
Tomb Raider series is backed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator of Fleabag, who has promised to bring back the similar version of Lara Croft that closely matches to the original one, to stay true to the character’s roots while adding emotions and great humour.
The new series marks a return to the original design following multiple reinterpretations, including Angelina Jolie’s films and Alicia Vikander’s 2018 reboot.
Tomb Raider is currently being shot, with a release expected on Prime Video by the end of 2026 or early 2027.