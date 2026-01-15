Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Harry Styles' cryptic voice note fuels new music speculation

The 'As It Was' crooner has prompted comeback rumours since releasing a surprise video on YouTube last month

  • By Hania Jamil
Harry Styles cryptic voice note fuels new music speculation
Harry Styles' cryptic voice note fuels new music speculation

Harry Styles continued to drop hints about his next big musical step, as fans patiently await a confirmed announcement about a new album or a tour.

Fans have spotted several digital billboards around the globe with the message "WE BELONG TOGETHER", following which the One Direction alum also launched a website, webelongtogether.com, where, after putting in the details, fans would receive updates directly from HSHQ.

The comeback speculations were further fuelled on Wednesday, January 15, after Harry sent fans a short audio teaser via WhatsApp.

In the six-second snippet, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker sings the words "we belong together", prompting fans to theorise that that might be the title of his next single or a new album.

Moreover, all of these rare updates from Harry came after the 31-year-old uploaded an eight-minute video on YouTube from the final night of his Love On Tour in Italy, where he was seen performing an instrumental track titled Forever, Forever.

If confirmed, this will be Harry's first comeback in four years, as his last studio album, Harry's House, was released in 2022.

'Heated Rivalry' inspires hockey player to share his truth: 'finally found my peace'
'Heated Rivalry' inspires hockey player to share his truth: 'finally found my peace'
‘Stranger Things’ documentary director finally speaks out on ChatGPT controversy
‘Stranger Things’ documentary director finally speaks out on ChatGPT controversy
Gracie Abrams to transition from music to acting with Halina Reijn’s A24 movie
Gracie Abrams to transition from music to acting with Halina Reijn’s A24 movie
Tim Busfield’s child abuse case begins as he makes first court appearance
Tim Busfield’s child abuse case begins as he makes first court appearance
'Bridgerton’ Season 4 gets leaked online? Here's what we know
'Bridgerton’ Season 4 gets leaked online? Here's what we know
Kiefer Sutherland reveals shocking details in alleged driver assault case
Kiefer Sutherland reveals shocking details in alleged driver assault case
Priyanka Chopra unleashes bloodbath against Karl Urban in ‘The Bluff’ trailer
Priyanka Chopra unleashes bloodbath against Karl Urban in ‘The Bluff’ trailer
Jacob Elordi still stuck on Olivia Jade as new move sparks reunion rumours
Jacob Elordi still stuck on Olivia Jade as new move sparks reunion rumours
Bruno Mars expands The Romantic Tour with 30+ new concert dates
Bruno Mars expands The Romantic Tour with 30+ new concert dates
Tyler Perry's reputation in jeopardy after new sexual harassment lawsuit
Tyler Perry's reputation in jeopardy after new sexual harassment lawsuit
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner already behave like married couple?
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner already behave like married couple?
Michael Jackson Estate seeks staggering fees from Paris Jackson over legal dispute
Michael Jackson Estate seeks staggering fees from Paris Jackson over legal dispute

Popular News

Harry Styles' cryptic voice note fuels new music speculation

Harry Styles' cryptic voice note fuels new music speculation
24 minutes ago
UK weather: Yellow warning extended amid flood risk

UK weather: Yellow warning extended amid flood risk
35 minutes ago
Modest rise in blood pressure linked to pregnancy risks, study

Modest rise in blood pressure linked to pregnancy risks, study
an hour ago