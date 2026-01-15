Harry Styles' cryptic voice note fuels new music speculation

Harry Styles continued to drop hints about his next big musical step, as fans patiently await a confirmed announcement about a new album or a tour.
Fans have spotted several digital billboards around the globe with the message "WE BELONG TOGETHER", following which the One Direction alum also launched a website, webelongtogether.com, where, after putting in the details, fans would receive updates directly from HSHQ.
The comeback speculations were further fuelled on Wednesday, January 15, after Harry sent fans a short audio teaser via WhatsApp.
In the six-second snippet, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker sings the words "we belong together", prompting fans to theorise that that might be the title of his next single or a new album.
Moreover, all of these rare updates from Harry came after the 31-year-old uploaded an eight-minute video on YouTube from the final night of his Love On Tour in Italy, where he was seen performing an instrumental track titled Forever, Forever.
If confirmed, this will be Harry's first comeback in four years, as his last studio album, Harry's House, was released in 2022.