'Bridgerton’ Season 4 gets leaked online? Here's what we know

Bridgerton Season 4 has been leaked online, just hours after the series premieres in Paris.

Based on Julia Quinn's novels, every season of the American alternative history regency romance TV series focuses each of the eight Bridgerton siblings, and this time all eyes are on Benedict.

Benedict, who hates the idea of having to settle down, meets Lady in Silver.

The upcoming series’ Part 1 was set to premiere later this month, however, the series being leaked online, shocked many social media followers.

According to multiple sources, the leaked scenes include Benedict Bridgerton's encounter with Sophie Baek aka the Lady in Silver, at his mother's masquerade ball, their dance.

The leaked scenes also included even their first kiss.

The first season of the Netflix series debuted in December 2020. The second season premiered in March 2022.

The third season was released in two parts in 2024; the first part was released in May and later in June.

The fourth season is also set to be released in two parts, part one will premiere on January 29 and on February 26, 2026, respectively.

Moreover, the series has already been renewed for a fifth and sixth season.

All the seasons of the Bridgerton series are streaming on Netflix.   

