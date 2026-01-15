Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Tim Busfield’s child abuse case begins as he makes first court appearance

Tim Busfield has appeared before court on child abuse charges.

On Thursday, January 15, Reuters reported that the Revenge of the Nerds actor’s legal proceedings have begun as he made his first appearance in court in New Mexico.

During his brief court appearance, the Field of Dreams star maintained his silence and was not asked to enter a plea.

In the Zoom hearing, the presiding judge stated that Busfield will remain in custody without the option of bond while awaiting a further court hearing, which is scheduled to take place within the next five business days.

The 68-year-old actor has been charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse.

According to the allegations, Busfield inappropriately touched two child actors while working as a director and executive producer on the Fox drama The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque.

During the hearing, prosecutors argued that the Emmy-winning actor should remain in jail before trial, citing what they described as "a sustained pattern of predatory conduct" dating back to at least 1994.

Notably, in 1994, a 17-year-old extra on the film Little Big League accused Busfield of sexual assault in a lawsuit that was later settled privately.

Moreover, recently, a man named Colin Swift reported that years ago, Tim Busfield allegedly abused his then-16-year-old daughter during an audition at Sacramento's B Street Theatre.

Swift claims The West Wing star asked the family not to go to the police if he received therapy, and they initially agreed, according to the court filing.

The actor’s preliminary hearing has been set up for January 29, 2026.

