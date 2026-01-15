'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally': Harry Styles drops new album details

Harry Styles IS back!
After a week of cryptic posters and the latest voice note, Harry Styles has announced his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.
His fourth solo album, set to release on March 6, 2026, will feature 12 tracks, the Matilda singer revealed on Thursday, January 15.
The artwork of the album shows the 31-year-old pop star in sunglasses, posing beneath a disco ball that appears to hang from the night sky.
Disco, Occasionally is executive-produced by Kid Harpoon, who won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and the Brit Award for Songwriter of the Year for his work on Styles' last album, Harry's House.
Besides speculation of his comeback, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker is also rumoured to headline Glastonbury in 2027.
It was also reported that he signed a deal for a residency at the city's Madison Square Garden, where he previously performed for 15 consecutive nights.
Moreover, he is the latest One Direction member to announce new music following the death of bandmate Liam Payne, who passed away in October 2024.
Louis Tomlinson is gearing up for the release of his latest album, How Did I Get Here?, set to drop on January 23, and is also filming a Netflix documentary with Zayn Malik, due to air later this year.
Meanwhile, Niall Horan shared last year that he was working on a follow-up to his 2023 album, The Show.