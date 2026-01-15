‘Stranger Things’ documentary director finally speaks out on ChatGPT controversy

Martina Radwan, the director of One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, sets record straight on the AI scandal, which accuses the show creators, Duffer brothers of using ChatGPT to write the series finale.
Now, addressing the backlash, the director turned down the fan's speculations and allegations during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
On Wednesday, January 14, Radwan was asked about the unsubstantiated claims, to which she responded, "I mean, are we even sure they had ChatGPT open?"
According to her, it was "impossible" to use AI as a tool to write such a complex series with so many characters and storylines.
The 61-year-old director further went on to explain, "How can you possibly write a storyline with 19 characters and use ChatGPT, I don't even understand."
Radwan then once again clarified that she "did not witness an unethical use of generative AI in the writers room”, saying, "Again, first of all, nobody has actually proved that it was open.”
According to the director, the existence of ChatGPT on their computers would only suggest that the Duffer brothers and other people working behind the scenes of Stranger Things "just use these tools … while multitasking".
It’s worth mentioning here that Stranger Things fans started the speculation after some viewers spotted an AI chatbot ChatGPT open on the creators' laptops in behind-the-scenes documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5.