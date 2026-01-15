Freddie Mercury's alleged daughter dead at 48 after battling rare cancer

A woman who claimed to be the alleged secret daughter of Freddie Mercury has passed away at the age of 48.
Her identity has remained hidden, and she used the pseudonym 'B' when making the claims about Freddie being her alleged biological father.
Thomas, her widower, confirmed the news of her death to the Daily Mail, sharing that she died "peacefully after a long battle with chordoma, a rare spinal cancer, leaving two sons aged nine and seven."
In his statement, Thomas noted, "B is now with her beloved and loving father in the world of thoughts. Her ashes were scattered to the wind over the Alps."
B's existence was revealed for the first time in Lesley-Ann Jones' book Love, Freddie: Freddie Mercury's Secret Life and Love, in May 2025.
It was alleged that she was conceived after the Bohemian Rhapsody singer had an affair with the wife of a close friend in 1976, and they claimed to have DNA evidence to support the claims.
Lesley-Ann has paid tribute to B following news of her death, writing, "I am devastated by the loss of this woman who became my close friend, who had come to me with a selfless aim: to brush aside all those who have had free rein with Freddie's story for 32 years, to challenge their lies and their rewriting of his life, and to deliver the truth."
Her statement continued, "At the end of her life, it was all that mattered to her. She was very ill throughout the 4 years that we worked together. But she was on a mission. She put herself and her own needs last."
When B went public with her claims in 2025, she also alleged to have had a close relationship with Freddie Mercury until his death.
Notably, Freddie Mercury died on November 24, 1991, at his London home from bronchial pneumonia, a complication of AIDS, just a day after publicly confirming his diagnosis.