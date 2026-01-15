Entertainment
  By Sidra Khan
Gracie Abrams to transition from music to acting with Halina Reijn’s A24 movie

Gracie Abrams is gearing up to explore the acting world!

On Wednesday, January 14, Variety reported that the I Love You, I’m Sorry hitmaker is all set to transition from music to movies with Babygirl director Halina Reijn’s upcoming film for A24.

For those unfamiliar, A24 is an independent entertainment company in the United States, primarily known for producing and distributing films and TV shows.

The forthcoming project, titled Please, will be penned and helmed by Halina Reijn and mark Gracie Abrams’ debut in the movies.

Moreover, David Hinojosa will produce the film, which will be his third time working with the director, who is also producing the project through her company, Man Up Film.

As per the outlet, A24 is helping with production and funding, and Zach Nutman will serve as executive producer.

Please is Halina Reijn’s third film with A24 as she has previously collaborated with the company for 2022 satirical slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies and 2024 erotic thriller Babygirl, which was a major global hit, earning $64 million.

The Black Book director also released her first feature film, Instinct, with A24.

About Gracie Abrams:

Born on September 7, 1999, Gracie Madigan Abrams is an American singer-songwriter and the daughter of director J. J. Abrams.

She gained widespread recognition after releasing her debut extended play, Minor in 2020, and its follow-up, This Is What It Feels Like in 2021, alongside various singles including I Miss You, I'm Sorry.

The 26-year-old songstress has released two albums – Good Riddance (2023) and The Secret of Us (2024).

