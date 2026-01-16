Amazon AWS announces European sovereign cloud to address data privacy concerns

Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Amazon AWS's first data centre is currently under construction in Brandenburg, Germany, with plans for further expansion across Europe

Amazon’s cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has launched a new Europe-based cloud service aimed at addressing growing concerns over data security and reliance on the U.S.-based technology providers.

Amazon's AWS released a new cloud service located in Europe, acknowledging users raising concerns regarding the data privacy delivered by mainly United States (US)-based providers by providing the continent’s own independent alternative.

On Thursday, January 15, the platform announced that the AWS European Sovereign Cloud is particularly designed to run independently from Amazon’s U.S. infrastructure.

As per the AWS Germany Chief Technology Officer Michael Hanisch, the cloud would continue operating even if the European Union were cut off from the internet or if the United States restricted software exports.

The recently announced cloud service will use data centres that are physically and legally separate from AWS’s existing global infrastructure.

With this significant update, AWS intends to meet strict European requirements to manage sensitive government and business data, amid increasing concerns over US, laws, including the Cloud Act that provides access of data by U.S.-based companies to American authorities.

AWS stated, "The cloud will be secured with controls, sovereignty assurances and legal safeguards that meet European government and business requirements for processing sensitive data."

It’s worth mentioning that the first data centre is currently under construction in Brandenburg, Germany, with plans for further expansion across Europe in the near future.

Amazon AWS rivals, including Microsoft and Google are also expanding European operations amid a major surge in demand for local data control.

