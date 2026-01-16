Ashley St Clair, mother of Elon Musk's son sue xAI over alleged explicit images

Sci-Tech
  By Hania Jamil
Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, has been under scrutiny over explicit images generated by Grok on X

Ashley St. Clair, the mother of one of Elon Musk's son, is suing xAI over Grok's generated sexually explicit images.

In the lawsuit filed in New York State Superior Court on Thursday, January 15, the conservative influencer alleged that the AI company generated and circulated sexual deepfake images of her across X.

"xAI's product Grok, a generative artificial intelligence ("AI") chatbot, uses AI to undress, humiliate, and sexually exploit victims – creating genuine looking, altered deepfake content of children," the lawsuit claims.

Ashley claimed that the generative AI tech created sexually explicit images of her as a child and adult, and that she reported them to X and requested their removal.

"Grok first promised Ms. St. Clair that it would refrain from manufacturing more images unclothing her," the lawsuit reads, alleging that Musk, however, "retaliated against" her, demonetizing her X account and generating "multitudes" more images of her, including "unlawful images" of an explicit nature.

Her attorney Carrie Goldberg shared that Grok is being used "as a tool of harassment and humiliation," adding, "We intend to hold Grok accountable and to help establish clear legal boundaries for the entire public’s benefit to prevent AI from being weaponized for abuse."

The lawsuit comes amid the ongoing custody battle over the couple's son, Romulus, who was born in 2024.

Elon Musk and Ashley first connected on X and in February 2025, they grew closer during a work assignment in San Francisco.

On February 14, 2025, Ashley announced on X that she and Musk share a son, and later confirmed his name to be Romulus.

