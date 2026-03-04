News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Brad Pitt ex Christina reveals why she dumped actor at 1989 MTV VMAs

Christina Applegate and Brad Pitt were in a brief relationship in 1980s

Brad Pitt's former flame has raised fans' eyebrows after revealing shocking break-up details.

The F1 star, who had been in a brief relationship with Christina Applegate in late 1988, reportedly ended things with her first girlfriend due to her childish behaviour in her teens. 

As reported by Page Six, the American actress published her bombshell memoir, You With Sad Eyes, in which she thoroughly detailed her past relationship and split story with Pitt. 

In her publication, she claimed that she and the Fight Club actor parted ways after their relationship was overshadowed by one life-changing moment.  

After she was signed as a lead singer of Sebastian Bach's long-haired hunk fronting the band Skid Row, she dumped Pitt for leaving him behind at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards. 

"I had spent all night staring at Bach, who was then a long-haired hunk fronting the band Skid Row. I hate to put it like this, but Brad back then was still making his way as an actor, and he wasn't yet THE Brad Pitt, the man of so many people's dreams," she expressed brief regret.

Applegate continued, "Brad had apparently told both of them separately that he was still mad at me. Eventually, we agreed that I’d been a kid, and though he deserved much better." 

So far, Brad Pitt, who was previously married to Angelina Jolie and is now dating his new flame Ines De Ramon, has yet to respond this memoir of his ex-girlfriend, Christina Applegate.   

