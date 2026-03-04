Madonna starts work on bold new music video in top-secret spot

News
  By Javeria Ahmed
The 'Material Girl/ singer has been working on a sequel album to her 2005 album

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Madonna is set to push creative boundaries once again, as she begins filming a raunchy new music video at a top-secret location.

The Material Girl singer has been working on a sequel album to her 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, which is set for release this year.

As per The Sun, a source shared, “Madonna could have started drawing her state pension last year! But instead she's been plotting a massive comeback.”

The tipster revealed, “And far from toning herself down, Madonna is ramping up the sex. This music video is going to push boundaries and shock. She has employed a top intimacy co-ordinator to be on set to make sure that everyone feels comfortable and that everything they're doing is in a controlled environment.”

They continued, “Madonna never wants to be pigeonholed and although she’s three years off turning 70, she wants the public to know she is still the ultimate pop sex symbol.”

Madonna got fans buzzing by announcing a new album on Instagram to her millions of followers.

“My Valentine's Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I'm putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can't wait to share it with you!”she wrote.

“Confessions Part 2. Just nobody tell Usher!,” she concluded the post that included photos from a studio session set to her song Future Lovers.

Madonna recently released the Confessions On A Dance Floor Twenty Years Edition which celebrates the 20th anniversary of her critically acclaimed Confessions on a Dance Floor.

