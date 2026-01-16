WhatsApp brings Status privacy info in new Android Beta update

WhatsApp has started adding a new Android update called Status Privacy Info via the Google Play Beta Program.
The latest brings a privacy-focused feature that allows users to see which audience settings were used for every status update.
The latest feature assists users confirm who can view or reshare a certain status.
WhatsApp users usually change their status privacy settings, selecting between all contacts, selected contacts, and excluding specific individuals.
Over time, it may become quite challenging to remember which option was used for a particular post.
The new feature aims to remove that uncertainty.
How to access it?
Firstly, open the status, view the viewers list.
Afterwards, click on the three-dotted menu.
Select Audience.
Once enabled, the screen shows whether the status was shared with My Contact, My Contacts Except…, or Only Share With…. For restricted lists, included or excluded contacts are also shown.
The Audience screen additionally indicates whether viewers are enabled to reshare the status, assisting users authenticate privacy and sharing controls after posting.
Previously, users unsure about their privacy settings often deleted and reposted statuses. This update eliminates the need by providing clear visibility into audience selection.
Availability
The Meta-owned WhatsApp new feature is currently available to some beta testers, with plans for broader expansion in the near future.