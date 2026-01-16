Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

WhatsApp brings Status privacy info in new Android Beta update

WhatsApp new feature is currently available to some beta testers, with plans for broader expansion in the near future

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
WhatsApp brings Status privacy info in new Android Beta update

WhatsApp brings Status privacy info in new Android Beta update

WhatsApp has started adding a new Android update called Status Privacy Info via the Google Play Beta Program.

The latest brings a privacy-focused feature that allows users to see which audience settings were used for every status update.

The latest feature assists users confirm who can view or reshare a certain status.

WhatsApp users usually change their status privacy settings, selecting between all contacts, selected contacts, and excluding specific individuals.

Over time, it may become quite challenging to remember which option was used for a particular post.

The new feature aims to remove that uncertainty.

How to access it?

Firstly, open the status, view the viewers list.

Afterwards, click on the three-dotted menu.

Select Audience.

Once enabled, the screen shows whether the status was shared with My Contact, My Contacts Except…, or Only Share With…. For restricted lists, included or excluded contacts are also shown.

The Audience screen additionally indicates whether viewers are enabled to reshare the status, assisting users authenticate privacy and sharing controls after posting.

Previously, users unsure about their privacy settings often deleted and reposted statuses. This update eliminates the need by providing clear visibility into audience selection.

Availability

The Meta-owned WhatsApp new feature is currently available to some beta testers, with plans for broader expansion in the near future.

ISS crew returns to Earth following onboard medical emergency
ISS crew returns to Earth following onboard medical emergency
Ashley St Clair, mother of Elon Musk's son sue xAI over alleged explicit images
Ashley St Clair, mother of Elon Musk's son sue xAI over alleged explicit images
Amazon AWS announces European sovereign cloud to address data privacy concerns
Amazon AWS announces European sovereign cloud to address data privacy concerns
Spotify increases US subscription price to $12.99 per month
Spotify increases US subscription price to $12.99 per month
Apple introduces urgent iOS 26.2 update to patch active spyware threats
Apple introduces urgent iOS 26.2 update to patch active spyware threats
Verizon fixes major outage, announces account credits for affected users
Verizon fixes major outage, announces account credits for affected users
NASA’s Voyager 1 set to reach one light-day from Earth
NASA’s Voyager 1 set to reach one light-day from Earth
Apple Creator Suite to release on January 28: What else do fans expect?
Apple Creator Suite to release on January 28: What else do fans expect?
Reddit down? Users report major outage across the globe
Reddit down? Users report major outage across the globe
Is X down? Users experience severe disruptions worldwide
Is X down? Users experience severe disruptions worldwide
Alphabet’s shares soar to $4 trillion following partnership with Apple
Alphabet’s shares soar to $4 trillion following partnership with Apple
Anthropic unveils Claude Cowork, ideal coding tool for non-coders
Anthropic unveils Claude Cowork, ideal coding tool for non-coders

Popular News

Megan Moroney drops erotic new song 'Wish I Don't' ahead of new album release

Megan Moroney drops erotic new song 'Wish I Don't' ahead of new album release
48 minutes ago
King Charles shares celebratory message after Harry's UK arrival confirmed

King Charles shares celebratory message after Harry's UK arrival confirmed
an hour ago
ISS crew returns to Earth following onboard medical emergency

ISS crew returns to Earth following onboard medical emergency
38 minutes ago