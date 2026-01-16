Sci-Tech
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Is X down? Major outage hits tens of thousands of users worldwide

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, experienced a significant global outage

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Is X down? Major outage hits tens of thousands of users worldwide
Is X down? Major outage hits tens of thousands of users worldwide

Elon Musk's X experienced a major outage on Friday, January 16, affecting tens of thousands of users around the world.

In the United States alone, more than 41,000 users reported problems by 10:35 a.m. Eastern Time, according to Downdetector.

Meanwhile, nearly 18,000 users in the UK, over 8,000 in Canada and more than 6,000 in Australia also reported issues accessing the platform.

The outage affected both the X app and website, leaving many users unable to access their feeds as sections like "For You" and "Following" sections, were not updating or showing new posts.

"Had problems several days ago and now it's not loading 'My Messages', 'Following' or 'For You'," one user told Downdetector.

"Unable to reply to chat messages as keeps showing disconnected, feed not updating," another added.

However, it is still unknown whether the problem has been fixed or what caused the outage.

Earlier this week, the platform experienced a similar outage that peaked at more than 28,300 logged issues in the US and more than 8,000 reports in the UK.

The outage comes just days after the social media platform faced heavy criticism for being used to make non-consensual sexual images through its AI tool, Grok.

WhatsApp brings Status privacy info in new Android Beta update
WhatsApp brings Status privacy info in new Android Beta update
ISS crew returns to Earth following onboard medical emergency
ISS crew returns to Earth following onboard medical emergency
Ashley St Clair, mother of Elon Musk's son sue xAI over alleged explicit images
Ashley St Clair, mother of Elon Musk's son sue xAI over alleged explicit images
Amazon AWS announces European sovereign cloud to address data privacy concerns
Amazon AWS announces European sovereign cloud to address data privacy concerns
Spotify increases US subscription price to $12.99 per month
Spotify increases US subscription price to $12.99 per month
Apple introduces urgent iOS 26.2 update to patch active spyware threats
Apple introduces urgent iOS 26.2 update to patch active spyware threats
Verizon fixes major outage, announces account credits for affected users
Verizon fixes major outage, announces account credits for affected users
NASA’s Voyager 1 set to reach one light-day from Earth
NASA’s Voyager 1 set to reach one light-day from Earth
Apple Creator Suite to release on January 28: What else do fans expect?
Apple Creator Suite to release on January 28: What else do fans expect?
Reddit down? Users report major outage across the globe
Reddit down? Users report major outage across the globe
Is X down? Users experience severe disruptions worldwide
Is X down? Users experience severe disruptions worldwide
Alphabet’s shares soar to $4 trillion following partnership with Apple
Alphabet’s shares soar to $4 trillion following partnership with Apple

Popular News

Penny Mordaunt stalker Edward Brandt sentenced to 20 weeks in prison

Penny Mordaunt stalker Edward Brandt sentenced to 20 weeks in prison
3 minutes ago
Wu Yize dominates Xiao Guodong to reach Masters semi-finals

Wu Yize dominates Xiao Guodong to reach Masters semi-finals
53 minutes ago
Kathleen Kennedy officially steps down as Lucasfilm President after 14 years

Kathleen Kennedy officially steps down as Lucasfilm President after 14 years
2 hours ago