Is X down? Major outage hits tens of thousands of users worldwide

Elon Musk's X experienced a major outage on Friday, January 16, affecting tens of thousands of users around the world.
In the United States alone, more than 41,000 users reported problems by 10:35 a.m. Eastern Time, according to Downdetector.
Meanwhile, nearly 18,000 users in the UK, over 8,000 in Canada and more than 6,000 in Australia also reported issues accessing the platform.
The outage affected both the X app and website, leaving many users unable to access their feeds as sections like "For You" and "Following" sections, were not updating or showing new posts.
"Had problems several days ago and now it's not loading 'My Messages', 'Following' or 'For You'," one user told Downdetector.
"Unable to reply to chat messages as keeps showing disconnected, feed not updating," another added.
However, it is still unknown whether the problem has been fixed or what caused the outage.
Earlier this week, the platform experienced a similar outage that peaked at more than 28,300 logged issues in the US and more than 8,000 reports in the UK.
The outage comes just days after the social media platform faced heavy criticism for being used to make non-consensual sexual images through its AI tool, Grok.