TikTok introduces micro drama app called 'PineDrama'

In an effort to expand its boundaries into short-form entertainment beyond social media, TikTok has quietly released a dedicated short-drama app called PineDrama.
PineDrama offers micro dramas, fictional TV-style series made up of one-minute episodes. Unlike the company’s mixed content feed, each video on PineDrama is part of a scripted story, particularly designed for rapid and continuous viewing.
The app is currently free and ad-free, though monetisation could be released later.
Initially, the release was reported by Business Insider. Users can search content through a Discover tab featuring “All” and “Trending” dramas, and scroll via vertically advised episodes tailored to their interests.
Genres range from romance and thrillers to family dramas. Popular titles include Love at First Bite and The Officer Fell For Me.
Additionally, PineDrama includes multiple features, including favourites, watch history, and comment sections, enabling users to track recent series and engage with other viewers.
A full-screen viewing mode removes captions and sidebars for a more vivid user experience.
With PineDrama, TikTok is directly competing with platforms like ReelShort and DramaBox, which have found success with low-budget, cliffhanger-driven storytelling.
As per Variety, the micro-drama market is currently estimated to reach $26 billion in annual revenue by 2030, making it a captivating space for the leading players in the tech industry.
Availability
TikTok’s recently introduced app is currently accessible on both iOS and Android.