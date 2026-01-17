US tariffs threat looms over UK and Europe amid Greenland controversy

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose higher tariffs on the UK and other European allies unless the US is allowed to purchase Greenland.
These measures will target imports from the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Netherlands and Finland.
The tariff will start at ten percent and come into effect on February 1, rising to 25 percent on June 1, according to Trump’s post on Truth Social.
Trump said in a lengthy statement, "We have subsidised Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration. Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake!"
He went on to wrote, "China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it. They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently."
Trump further stressed that Greenland is “sacred” and that its control affects both US and global security, warning other countries not to interfere.
As soon as Trump made his announcement about the tariffs, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch crticized him, saying his decision to impose tariffs on Greenland was totally "wrong."
Notably, the UK is already being charged an extra 10 percent tariff on certain goods imported by the US.