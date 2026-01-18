Trump’s controversial tariff plan sparks outrage across Europe

US President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on NATO allies over Greenland has sparked immediate backlash from Europe.
Trump on Saturday, January 11 announced plans to impose higher tariffs on the UK and other European allies unless the US is allowed to purchase Greenland.
These measures will target imports from the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Netherlands and Finland.
French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson all released statements condemning the move.
In a post to his X Macron fired back at Trump, saying, "Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond to them in a united and coordinated manner if they were to be confirmed."
Meanwhile, Kristersson said, "We will not let ourselves be blackmailed. Only Denmark and Greenland decide on issues concerning Denmark and Greenland."
She added, "I will always stand up for my country, and for our allied neighbors. This is an EU issue that affects many more countries than those now being singled out."
While, Starmer said that Trump's plan is wrong and emphasized that Greenland belongs to Denmark, and any decisions about its future should be made by the Greenlandic people and the Danish government.
"Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration," he added.
The tariff will start at ten percent and come into effect on February 1, rising to 25 percent on June 1, according to Trump’s post on Truth Social.