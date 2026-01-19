OpenAI calls Musk's $134B claim ‘harassment’ as legal battle heads to trial

OpenAI has called Elon Musk $134 billion lawsuit “harassment” as the legal battle heads to jury trail.
According to Reuters, Musk is seeking up to $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab, saying he deserves the "wrongful gains" that they received from his early support.
OpenAI gained between $65.5 billion and $109.4 billion from the billionaire entrepreneur's contributions when he was co-founding what was then a startup from 2015, while Microsoft gained between $13.3 billion and $25.1 billion, Musk said in the federal court filing, opens new tab ahead of his trial against the two companies.
Musk's lead trial lawyer Steven Molo said in a statement to Reuters, "Without Elon Musk, there'd be no OpenAI. He provided the bulk of the seed funding, lent his reputation, and taught them all he knows about scaling a business. A pre-eminent expert quantified the value of that.”
OpenAI in a statement called it an "unserious demand" by Musk and part of what it said was his "harassment campaign" against OpenAI.