Priyanka Chopra walks down memory lane with viral 2016 throwback trend

Priyanka Chopra has revisited major milestones from her career and personal life while putting her own twist on a viral trend that first took off in 2016.
The Citadel star hopped on the bandwagon as she joined the internet’s latest nostalgia-driven trend, taking a trip back to 2016.
Priyanka took to Instagram on Wednesday, revisiting 2016 and joining the viral “2026 is the new 2016” trend.
Sharing the carousel, Priyanka wrote, “The one where everything happened all at once. 2016.”
Her post celebrated a year that was special both professionally and personally, showcasing milestones from receiving her Padma Shri to becoming UNICEF’s Global Goodwill Ambassador, winning her first People’s Choice Award, meeting Vin Diesel backstage, and making her Oscars debut.
The slew of images also featured a snap from her first White House correspondence dinner with former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
She also dropped the glimpses from the Billboard Music Awards, behind-the-scenes on Quantico, fun moments with Dwayne Johnson on Baywatch, and pictures with the Dil Dhadakne Do cast, along with one of her first appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Her carousel offered a look into her personal life as she posted a family photo and revealed the loss of her nani in 2016.
Priyanka even revisited the armpit controversy from that year, humorously posting a picture proudly showing off her armpit after Maxim India allegedly photoshopped it on their cover naming her the “Hottest Woman in the World.”
On the professional front, Priyanka is set to mesmerize the audience with her performance in The Bluff as Bloody Mary along with Karl Urban.
The film will be released on Prime Video on February 25.