  • By Bushra Saleem
Barron Trump saves woman from ex-boyfriend’s violent attack in UK

Barron Trump friend’s open up about how Barron Trump save her life in UK while sitting in the US

A friend of Barron Trump says he saved her life by calling the cops after seeing her being beaten up by her ex-boyfriend on a FaceTime call.

According to Independent, the woman, whose name has not been shared publicly, told a London court that she called Trump last January as her ex-boyfriend, Matvei Rumianstev allegedly started hitting her because he was jealous of her friendship with the president’s son, Metro UK reported on Wednesday.

Trump reached out to authorities in the UK, telling the 911 operator, “I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up.”

After giving her address, he told the operator, “It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up,” according to the report.

Bodycam footage from when police arrived was also played in Snaresbrook Crown Court, showing officers telling the woman that someone from the United States had been in touch.

“I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son,” she told authorities, explaining that she called him on FaceTime earlier. One of the officers can then be heard telling a colleague, “So apparently this informant from America is likely to be Donald Trump’s son.”

The officers later asked her to call Trump back to confirm what she told them, with the footage capturing her saying, “Hello, Barron — did you call the police or anything?”

He can be heard replying, “I had someone call the police.”

“She called me. I picked up the phone expecting a nice hello or something. I just saw a ceiling and could hear screaming. I could see a guy’s head on the phone, and then the camera turns to her crying and getting hit,” he said of the short, 15-second phone call.

During cross-examination, the woman was questioned about her claims that Trump “saved” her, and she doubled down on her claims.

