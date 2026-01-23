World
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
World

ICE detains five-year-old Minnesota boy amid immigration raids

A pre-schooler and his father were reportedly detained in a shocking move by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

  • By Hania Jamil
ICE detains five-year-old Minnesota boy amid immigration raids
ICE detains five-year-old Minnesota boy amid immigration raids

A five-year-old boy was reportedly detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers during an immigration enforcement operation.

As per the Minnesota school officials and the family's lawyer, pre-schooler Liam Ramos was with his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, when Conejo Arias was approached by agents on his driveway.

In a statement posted on X, the DHS claimed that "ICE did NOT target a child" but was conducting an operation against his father, who they described as an "illegal alien" who allegedly "abandoned" his son.

Zena Stenvik, the Columbia Heights Public Schools superintendent, expressed frustration, noting, "Why detain a five-year-old?

"You can't tell me that this child is going to be classified as a violent criminal."

In a post on X, ICE denied detaining the child, adding, "ICE made multiple attempts to get the family inside the house to take custody of the child."

"They refused to accept custody of the child. The father told officers he wanted the child to remain with him."

Images from the scene show the boy in a bunny-shaped winter hat, looking visibly scared as he stands outside with an officer putting a hand on his backpack.

Marc Prokosch, a lawyer representing the family, told a press conference on Thursday, January 22, that Liam and his father were being held at a detention centre in San Antonio, Texas, and attorneys were trying to contact them.

Prokosch said the boy and his father had come to the US in 2024 from Ecuador to seek asylum.

School officials shared that an agent asked the child, who was just returning from pre-school, to knock on the door of the home to see if anyone else was there.

Stenvik said another adult living in the home asked to take the young boy inside but was refused.

School board member Mary Granlund said she was on the scene and told immigration officials she could take Liam Ramos, but they still detained him.

Moreover, as per the school officials, ICE had recently detained a total of four students in her school district, including a 10-year-old and two 17-year-olds.

Trump withdraws Canada's invite for his Board of Peace after Davos row
Trump withdraws Canada's invite for his Board of Peace after Davos row
Macron sunglasses look drives consumer demand amid global buzz
Macron sunglasses look drives consumer demand amid global buzz
Anti-ICE protesters arrested after storming Minnesota Church service
Anti-ICE protesters arrested after storming Minnesota Church service
Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits northern Utah
Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits northern Utah
US winter storm set to hit 24 states this week: Details inside
US winter storm set to hit 24 states this week: Details inside
UK rejects Trump's Board of Peace over Vladimir Putin's involvement
UK rejects Trump's Board of Peace over Vladimir Putin's involvement
Elizabeth Smart hails sister as ‘my hero’ after Netflix documentary release
Elizabeth Smart hails sister as ‘my hero’ after Netflix documentary release
Barron Trump saves woman from ex-boyfriend’s violent attack in UK
Barron Trump saves woman from ex-boyfriend’s violent attack in UK
New Zealand's North Island devastated by flooding, landslide hits campsite
New Zealand's North Island devastated by flooding, landslide hits campsite
Trump dismisses use of force as he doubles down on push to acquire Greenland
Trump dismisses use of force as he doubles down on push to acquire Greenland
House Burping: German practice taking over the internet
House Burping: German practice taking over the internet
World's largest nuclear plant restarts in Japan, years after Fukushima disaster
World's largest nuclear plant restarts in Japan, years after Fukushima disaster

Popular News

‘Border’ star Suniel Shetty feels ‘full circle’ pride with son Ahan in sequel

‘Border’ star Suniel Shetty feels ‘full circle’ pride with son Ahan in sequel
2 hours ago
ICE detains five-year-old Minnesota boy amid immigration raids

ICE detains five-year-old Minnesota boy amid immigration raids
42 minutes ago
TikTok reaches agreements to split US app from global business

TikTok reaches agreements to split US app from global business
2 hours ago