Elon Musk pokes fun at Trump's Board of Peace in Davos speech

Elon Musk marked his first appearance at the World Economic Forum and used the platform to make fun of the US President, Donald Trump.
On Thursday, January 22, he took a swipe at Trump's newly announced international organisation, Board of Peace, which reportedly is aiming to resolve global conflicts.
Opening his session with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Musk threw a joke about territorial ambitions as he teased that when he first heard about the peace initiative, he wasn't sure whether it was "peace" or "piece".
"I heard about the formation of the peace summit, and I was like, is that p-i-e-c-e?" the Tesla founder said, prompting the crowd to laugh. "You know, a little piece of Greenland, a little piece of Venezuela… All we want is peace."
Musk's cheeky remarks came amid Trump's demand to acquire Greenland.
Trump launched the Board of Peace during the World Economic Forum in Davos to promote global stability. The US president's body also has a $1 billion membership fee for its members.
Moreover, Musk's appearance in Davos is also quite significant, as he has long been a critic of the forum, previously describing it as "boring".
Besides the joke, Musk discussed robotics, AI and Tesla's self-driving technology during his session.
He predicted that humanoid robots could one day outnumber humans and outlined Tesla's plans to bring its Optimus robots to market by the end of next year.