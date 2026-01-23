Erika Kirk’s old 'flirty' audition tape sparks online backlash

A recently unearthed audition tape of Erika Kirk with her ex-boyfriend JT Massey has landed her in hot water.
The video which was originally recorded for an audition for The Amazing Race is now going viral on social media which has sparked public debate and put her traditional image at its greatest risk so far.
Since gaining public attention after her husband's tragic assassination last September, Erika has generally presented herself as a traditional and devoted wife.
However, a resurfaced 2014 video of Erika has shown a different side of her that contrasts sharply with persona she promotes which led to the accusations of her being double-faced.
In the video shared on X, Erika and Massey compliment each other's appearance, joke for the camera and display visible affection for each other.
At one point, Massey playfully tells Erika to show some cleavage to which Erika bluntly responded, "Sex sells, babe."
The video also shows Erika talking about their first date and early relationship.
Nitizens react to Erika Kirk viral video
As soon as the video went viral, nitizens flooded the comment sections with mixed reactions.
"She sure has been chasing fame for a good while now," one netizen wrote, while another commented, "It only took another decade for her to attain the level of fame she wanted all along."
The third user wrote, "She literally auditioned for EVERYTHING. This is nuts. She is the definition of THIRSTY."
Meanwhile, the fourth user remarked, "She is literally performing every moment of her life. Everything is an act, and even her voice disrupts my spirit."