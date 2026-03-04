Doncic, Redick heated exchange gets new twist after Lakers’ coach comments

Lakers’ coach JJ Redick has finally broke his silence on heated exchange with Luka Doncic.
According to ESPN, after a testy bench exchange between JJ Redick and Luka Doncic made the rounds on the internet, the Los Angeles Lakers coach said he didn't know why the interaction warranted extra attention.
"I don't know why it went viral. It felt very normal to me," Redick said before the Lakers' 110-101 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 3.
The clip in question occurred during LA's 129-101 road win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, when Doncic was subbed out of the game and walked to his seat on the bench without accepting Redick's fist bump.
Redick followed Doncic down the sideline, and the two shared a few heated words before Redick walked back toward half court.
After Redick cleared the area and Doncic sprung to his feet to bark more at his coach, Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt stood up from his seat and clapped his hands to put a barrier between the two.
Redick said, "I didn't think much of it at the time, to be honest with you. I don't think Luka did either. He and I have a great relationship. I really value our relationship. And I think those things happen. Not every game, but they happen very frequently.”
“And sometimes you have to rehash them with a player, or as a teammate. Sometimes it happens player to player. It's a competition. And there's two guys here who, in this case, are trying to win a basketball game and be on the same page about stuff," he added.
LA had been on a three-game losing streak going into the Golden State game, including last-second losses against Orlando and Phoenix.