Megan Fox gives scathing two-word response on cloning claims

Megan Fox recently gave a scathing two-word response to those who accused the actress of being a clone.
The Jennifer's Body actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 3, and update her almost 21 million followers that she is "alive".
The 39-year-old actress on her Instagram Story posted a racy picture of herself in a black cropped T-shirt and a matching thong.
She captioned her Story, writing, "I'm alive. New pics just dropped."
However, one user commented that he believed that the images weren't actually her, as the user posted, "This isn't Megan. This is a Clone."
The Expend4bles star was quick to respond in a hilarious manner, as per a screenshot shared by CommentsByCelebs, "B---h a clone could never."
Moreover, even her former lover Machine Gun Kelly also shared his thoughts on her Instagram post, commenting, "Stoked I have your phone number."
It’s worth mentioning here that the Subservience actress and the 35-year-old musician, who is professionally known as MGK, also share 14-month-old daughter Saga Blade, who they welcomed in September 2024 after calling it quits.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went official with their relationship in July 2020.
They got engaged later in January 2022, however, the former couple decided to part ways in late 2024, with reports claiming that the actress decided to split after finding out musician’s text messages with another woman.