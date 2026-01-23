Childhood ADHD associated with higher risk of chronic illness as adults

A recent study revealed that childhood attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may raise the risk of poor physical health in middle age.
According to a study published in JAMA Network Open, scientists discovered individuals who showed ADHD traits at age 10 were expected to develop chronic illnesses and disabilities by age 46.
These health conditions included asthma, migraines, back problems, cancer, epilepsy, hearing issues, gastrointestinal disorders, kidney disease, and diabetes.
For the study, researchers assessed data from around 11,000 participants enrolled in a long-term British health research project that started in 1970.
Childhood ADHD traits were detected using behaviour questionnaires completed by teachers and parents, and participants/’ health outcomes were tracked into midlife.
Results indicated that people with high ADHD scores in childhood had a 14% increased likelihood of developing two or more physical health conditions as adults.
Nearly 42% of people with increased ADHD traits faced several cardiac conditions in middle age, in contrast to the 37% of people with reduced scores.
Childhood ADHD was associated with increased risk of disability affecting work and daily activities.
The link was stronger among women as compared to men, researchers mentioned.
Mental health problems, increased rates of obesity, and smoking explained higher health risks.
Lead researcher Professor Joshua Stott of University College London said “All of these potential explanatory factors align with the fact that ADHD makes impulse control more difficult, the need for instant gratification and reward more intense, and is also associated with worse mental health in part due to the social disadvantage people with ADHD face.”
“It’s important to note that people with ADHD are a diverse group, with a range of different strengths and experiences, and most will lead long, healthy lives,” Stott added.