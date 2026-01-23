World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
LEGO, Crocs announces multi-year collaboration with bold new footwear designs

LEGO on Friday, January 23 announced a multi-year partnership with Crocs.

This collaboration will revealed several exciting new products including a LEGO Brick Clog that has LEGO-branded studs and sole designed to resemble LEGO bricks.

Satwik Saraswati, Head of Licensing & Extended Line Design & Partnerships, the LEGO Group said in a statement, noting, “The LEGO Group and Crocs have come together to celebrate people’s bold and unapologetic creativity."

She added, “Our common mission to enable self-expression and wear it with pride only marks the beginning of a journey with endless possibilities. We cannot wait for the rest of the world to join us and build together with us.”

Meanwhile, Carly Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs shared, “We are both brands that pride ourselves in being built different, in celebrating self-expression and in fueling creativity. I can’t wait for our fans to see what we’re creating together – we’ve truly broken the mold in a way that we never have before.”

The LEGO Brick Clog will cost $149.99 and will be available worldwide from February 16 both in Crocs stores and online at LEGO's website.

Other products in the partnership will include Croc's biggest collection ever of licensed Jibbitz charm with some special in-store experiences for customers.

