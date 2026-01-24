World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Deadly train crash in Spain linked to fractured rail section, reports say

  • By Fatima Nadeem
An initial report has revealed that fractured section of track led to deadly train derailment that killed 45 people.

The accident occurred around 7:45 pm local time on Sunday, January 18 when an Iryo train traveling from Málaga to Madrid derailed and collided with a Renfe Alvia train bound for Huelva.

The CIAF rail investigation commission reported that the front carriages of the Iryo train which stayed on track had notches in their wheels and three trans that had passed over the same track earlier also had similar marks.

"These notches in the wheels and the deformation observed in the track are compatible with the fact that the track was cracked," the CIAF preliminary report said as per BBC.

Investigators are now focusing on nearly 40 cm gap in the track as a possible caused of the crash.

Four hundred passengers and staff were on board the two trains, the rail authorities said.

As per multiple reports, the majority of people who died or were injured were passengers in the front carriages of the state-run train.

The current disaster is described as the country's worst rail crash in more than a decade.

