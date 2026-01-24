Lula Lahfah: Indonesian influencer tragically passes away at 26

Indonesian influencer Lula Lahfah has been found dead in her apartment at 26.
According to People, the popular social media personality was found dead in an apartment building in the Dharmawangsa neighbourhood of South Jakarta on Friday evening, January 23, by security officers.
Metro Jaya Police’s Head of Public Relations Kombes Budi Hermanto told CNN Indonesia, “Currently, South Jakarta Police Criminal Investigation Unit officers are still processing the crime scene (TKP) to investigate the incident and are coordinating with the family.”
The beauty influencers kept sharing content on her social media two days before her death. She last posted a video with her boyfriend, Reza Oktavian, on her Instagram account on January 21.
Hours before the announcement of her death, Weird Genius, the Indonesian pop group that includes Oktovian, cancelled its January 23 show.
“With heavy hearts, we are informing you that Weird Genius will not be able to perform at tonight’s OPPO event due to the unfortunate news of one of our members (who is currently not in a prime condition and shape to be on the stage). This situation is beyond our control, and we apologise for the inconvenience,” the group stated.
Lahfah, who has 3.3 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, has several health issues, and she spent her New Year’s in the hospital due to physical discomfort. However, her cause of death is not revealed yet.