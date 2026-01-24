Elon Musk's ex Grimes reveals 'huge' co-parenting dispute with tech giant

Grimes shared some rare insight into the personalities of her three kids with Elon Musk.
The singer proudly gushed over their children — sons X Æ A-Xii, 5, and Techno Mechanicus, 3, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 4 — in a post on Musk’s social media platform X Thursday.
“I try to never talk abt or show my kids because they deserve the right to anonymity but i just have to say their pure aura is unmatched,” the mom of three wrote.
“One of them even inexplicably commanded a flock of crows for [a] while,” she added, without naming which child allegedly possessed the mystifying powers.
Grimes noted that she “might be biased” but said that her kid’s ability “seems unusual.”
“People should never show their kids faces on social media,” the X user wrote. “Twitter is my whole friend group so I talk about them sometimes and share moments but never more than that Using kids for clout is s–tty af.”
Grimes replied that she agrees. When another fan said that Grimes’ observation is “the most Grimes s–t anyone could’ve said on the internet,” the songwriter shared, “What’s hilarious is my dad also has an allegiant flock of crows.”