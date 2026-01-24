Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Health

Nipah Virus identified in West Bengal after five cases confirmed

Nipah virus symptoms include the flu, including fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting and fatigue

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Nipah Virus identified in West Bengal after five cases confirmed

Nipah Virus identified in West Bengal after five cases confirmed

A rare bat-borne pathogen, Nipah virus, has been reported in the eastern state of West Bengal after confirming five cases, including infections among healthcare staff.

Mr Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, West Bengal, told The Telegraph, “Two nurses at a private hospital are infected with Nipah virus, and one of them is in critical condition.”

The outbreak has prompted isolation across several regions.

Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a high-risk virus, with no specific treatment available and approved vaccine.

Human infections are often rare but only occur when the virus spills over from fruit bats, usually via contaminated food such as fruit or raw date palm sap.

So far 180 individuals have been tested and 20 vulnerable people are quarantined.

“All of them are asymptomatic and tested negative. We will again test them before their 21-day quarantine ends,” Mr Nigam added.

Nipah virus symptoms include the flu, including fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting and fatigue.

Mortality rates have ranged from 40% to 75%, depending on the severity of illness. Survivors are likely to experience long-term neurological complications, and rare cases of relapse have been reported.

Initially discovered in 1999 during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia and Singapore.

Since then, several continents have seen repeated outbreaks across South Asia, including Bangladesh and India’s Kerala state.

With no accessibility of vaccines, health officials stress prevention, early detection and strict infection-control measures to limit further spread.

Colon cancer becomes leading cause of deaths in Americans under 50
Colon cancer becomes leading cause of deaths in Americans under 50
5 powerful reasons mental health should be your first priority
5 powerful reasons mental health should be your first priority
Childhood ADHD associated with higher risk of chronic illness as adults
Childhood ADHD associated with higher risk of chronic illness as adults
US officially ends partnership with WHO, citing policy failures
US officially ends partnership with WHO, citing policy failures
Shingles vaccine linked to slower biological ageing in older adults
Shingles vaccine linked to slower biological ageing in older adults
Ozempic use before surgery may reduce knee replacement risks, study finds
Ozempic use before surgery may reduce knee replacement risks, study finds
How whole foods diet can help you lose weight, study reveals
How whole foods diet can help you lose weight, study reveals
Is Covid vaccine linked to increased risk of heart inflammation?
Is Covid vaccine linked to increased risk of heart inflammation?
Scabies cases climb across UK this winter
Scabies cases climb across UK this winter
US cancer survival rate increases as new research cuts deaths
US cancer survival rate increases as new research cuts deaths
Tylenol use during pregnancy not associated with neurodevelopmental disorders
Tylenol use during pregnancy not associated with neurodevelopmental disorders
New smell test could detect deadly Dementia years before symptoms appear
New smell test could detect deadly Dementia years before symptoms appear

Popular News

Charli xcx promotes new mockumentary 'The Moment' at Sundance Film Festival

Charli xcx promotes new mockumentary 'The Moment' at Sundance Film Festival
10 minutes ago
US weather: Powerful winter storm triggers widespread chaos across country

US weather: Powerful winter storm triggers widespread chaos across country
2 hours ago
Everything to know about Neo: D4vd's pal arrested after court no-show

Everything to know about Neo: D4vd's pal arrested after court no-show
2 hours ago