US weather: Powerful winter storm triggers widespread chaos across country

  By Fatima Nadeem
  By Fatima Nadeem
At least 16 states have declared a state of emergency as powerful winter storm is sweeping across the country.

The storm, which is being intensified by extremely cold Arctic air brings heavy snow and ice that could cause extensive damage.

The states that have declared a state of emergency include Delaware, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, New York, Kentucky, Maryland, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, New Jersey and Kansas.

As per CNN, Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to hit the Plains, South and Midwest in two main waves with little pause in between on Saturday, January 24.

The winter storm that began over Plains will keep moving east, bringing snow to the mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys and causing dangerous ice buildup from easter Texas to the lower Mississippi Valley.

As per the outlet, another round of snow, sleet and freezing rain will start later today in Texas and Oklahoma and will move eastward during night.

Considering this, over 9,000 flights have been cancelled so far. The storm might leave thousand of people without power for several days.

The storm could also bring record-low temperatures during what is already the coldest period of the year.

