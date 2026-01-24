Khaby Lame turns TikTok fame into $975 million business deal

World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

TikTok creator, Khaby Lame known for his silent reactions to complicated life hacks videos has recently reached a major milestone

Khabey Lame, a name who needs no introduction!

The world's most followed TikTok creator known for his silent reactions to complicated life hacks videos has recently reached a major milestone.

Before becoming famous, the 25-year-old worked in a factory near Turin as a machine operator but he lost his job which became his turning point and he started making TikTok videos.

The Senegalese-Italian influencer became popular on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic and now has a massive following of around 160 million on the platform.

Khaby Lame's landmark deal

Rich Sparkle holdings finalized its purchase of Step Distinctive Limited, which manages Khaby's commercial ventures in ground-breaking deal worth between $900 million and $975million.

The deal gives Rich Sparkle exclusive commercial control for three years, including managing Khaby’s e-commerce operations, TikTok Shop, livestream commerce and brand partnerships.

Even after selling part of his business, Khaby will still own enough to stay in control and make key decisions for his brand.

The deal makes Khaby one of the first creators to turn his viral popularity into a potentially billion-dollar business.

As per multiple reports, the deal includes making highly realistic AI version of Khaby, called "Digital Twin" that can appear in ads and promotions and brands can easily run several marketing campaigns at the same time.

