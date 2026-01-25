Michael B. Jordan drops sneak peek of exciting new project

Michael B. Jordan recently dropped a sneak peek of his exciting newly project after enjoying immense success with Sinners.
The 38-year-old star, while opening about his highly anticipated project, told Deadline in an interview earlier this week that he will be executively producing a movie adaptation, Fourth Wing adaptation, for Amazon Prime.
“We are making sure that this is going to be [an] exciting show that delivers on all of the things the fans want and some of the things that they won’t be expecting either,” said Jordan on Thursday, January 22.
“But trust me, I know how beloved this franchise IP is, and we’re diligently… We’re in the lab, we’re cooking up,” the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star said, adding, “We got it. It’s coming. It’s early stages, but I feel how much people care about this one. It’s not lost on us.”
It’s unclear that whether he will star in his own executively produced series Fourth Wing but it has been confirmed that it will indeed follow other films and TV shows produced by his production company, Outlier Society Productions, including Creed III, Without Remorse, and Just Mercy, all projects that Jordan also stars in.
The interview came amid the news that Sinners, the 2025 movie Michael B. Jordan last starred in, has not been nominated for 16 awards for Academy Awards, but has also broken the record for most Oscar nominations received by a single film.