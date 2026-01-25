Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan drops sneak peek of exciting new project

Michael B. Jordan starrer 'Sinners' recently broke Oscar records with 16 nominations

  • By Salima Bhutto
Michael B. Jordan drops sneak peek of exciting new project
Michael B. Jordan drops sneak peek of exciting new project

Michael B. Jordan recently dropped a sneak peek of his exciting newly project after enjoying immense success with Sinners.

The 38-year-old star, while opening about his highly anticipated project, told Deadline in an interview earlier this week that he will be executively producing a movie adaptation, Fourth Wing adaptation, for Amazon Prime.

“We are making sure that this is going to be [an] exciting show that delivers on all of the things the fans want and some of the things that they won’t be expecting either,” said Jordan on Thursday, January 22.

“But trust me, I know how beloved this franchise IP is, and we’re diligently… We’re in the lab, we’re cooking up,” the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star said, adding, “We got it. It’s coming. It’s early stages, but I feel how much people care about this one. It’s not lost on us.”

It’s unclear that whether he will star in his own executively produced series Fourth Wing but it has been confirmed that it will indeed follow other films and TV shows produced by his production company, Outlier Society Productions, including Creed III, Without Remorse, and Just Mercy, all projects that Jordan also stars in.

The interview came amid the news that Sinners, the 2025 movie Michael B. Jordan last starred in, has not been nominated for 16 awards for Academy Awards, but has also broken the record for most Oscar nominations received by a single film.

Olivia Rodrigo blasts ICE after Minneapolis fatal shooting of ICU nurse
Olivia Rodrigo blasts ICE after Minneapolis fatal shooting of ICU nurse
Tom Cruise makes shocking decision after Ana De Armas split
Tom Cruise makes shocking decision after Ana De Armas split
Zendaya describes life with Tom Holland in London: 'It's awkward'
Zendaya describes life with Tom Holland in London: 'It's awkward'
'Dragon Ball Super' returns with Galactic Patrol arc after 8 years
'Dragon Ball Super' returns with Galactic Patrol arc after 8 years
Dakota Johnson, Role Model fuel dating rumours with PDA-filled date
Dakota Johnson, Role Model fuel dating rumours with PDA-filled date
Channing Tatum chokes up at Sundance Festival as 'Josephine' wins over fans
Channing Tatum chokes up at Sundance Festival as 'Josephine' wins over fans
Pharrell Williams sued by Chad Hugo over unpaid royalties
Pharrell Williams sued by Chad Hugo over unpaid royalties
Legendary singer Guy Hovis passes away at age of 84
Legendary singer Guy Hovis passes away at age of 84
Charli xcx promotes new mockumentary 'The Moment' at Sundance Film Festival
Charli xcx promotes new mockumentary 'The Moment' at Sundance Film Festival
Everything to know about Neo: D4vd's pal arrested after court no-show
Everything to know about Neo: D4vd's pal arrested after court no-show
A$AP Rocky makes candid admission on life with Rihanna after welcoming 3 kids
A$AP Rocky makes candid admission on life with Rihanna after welcoming 3 kids
Sydney Sweeney receives stark warning from Zendaya for Tom Holland: ‘stay away’
Sydney Sweeney receives stark warning from Zendaya for Tom Holland: ‘stay away’

Popular News

Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp defamation trial at Sundance Film Festival

Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp defamation trial at Sundance Film Festival
2 minutes ago
AR Rahman's 'communal' remarks blasted by Arun Govil: 'It has never happened'

AR Rahman's 'communal' remarks blasted by Arun Govil: 'It has never happened'
37 minutes ago
Iva Jovic reaches maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal, sets up Sabalenka showdown

Iva Jovic reaches maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal, sets up Sabalenka showdown
an hour ago