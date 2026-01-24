Channing Tatum chokes up at Sundance Festival as 'Josephine' wins over fans   

Channing Tatum has ultimately become the talk of the town at the world premiere of his new film, Josephine.
According to media reports, Zoë Kravitz's former fiancé was spotted getting overwhelmed as the upcoming movie sensationalized fans on its debut at the star-studded event.
On January 23, Friday, Tatum struggled in hiding his tears not two, not three, but five, six and even seven times, after his film, dubbed as the first true sensation of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, as reported by those who witnessed during the occasion.
While promoting his upcoming project, the Roofman actor also opened up about his experience working alongside a child star, Mason Reeves, in his latest movie.
Speaking at a Q&A session, the 45-year-old American actor expressed fear after he shared screen with an eight-year-old who performed remarkably in Josephine.
"I was more concerned with her not thinking that I was actually mad at her. I was like, ‘You know, I was just acting, right?" Tatum stated.
Josephine revolves around the role of an eight-year-old child who witnessed a sexually explicit incident in Golden Gate Park.
Channing Tatum played the role of her father, Damien, while Gemma Chan portrayed her mother, Claire.