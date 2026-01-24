Sydney Sweeney receives stark warning from Zendaya for Tom Holland: ‘stay away’

Sydney Sweeney - who is not on friendly terms with Zendaya has received a stark warning from her regarding Tom Holland.
As the long-awaited season of their HBO drama, Euphoria is set to release in April this year, the Spider-Man actress has reportedly asked Sydney to avoid any interaction with later's fiancé.
Given that Zendaya cannot control who the Uncharted actor talks to, she has sent a clear message to The Housemaid's actress that she doesn't want Sydney to get close to Tom, per the insiders.
"Zendaya wasn’t thrilled when Tom and Sydney would strike up conversations during filming last year," claimed the insider.
They continued, "It feels unnecessary at best and disrespectful at worst given that Sydney and Zendaya don’t get along and actively avoid each other."
Tom Holland - who got engaged with the Shake It Up alum in late 2024, used to frequently visit the set of HBO series, which wrapped production in November last year.
"Tom is naturally very friendly and chatty, so when he’s around, he makes an effort with everyone — that’s just who he is," told the source to an American outlet.
"Zendaya isn’t trying to tell him who he can talk to, but with Sydney, she doesn’t want someone who she doesn’t necessarily trust getting close to her fiancé," they added.
"In so many words, Zendaya has warned Sydney to stay away from Tom," the insider claimed adding that her romance with Scooter Braun doesn't change Zendaya's clear condition.
"Even though Zendaya trusts Tom completely, she doesn’t want any lines blurred. It’s about boundaries," added the tipster.