Travis Kelce pushes Taylor Swift to confront Blake Lively via text messages?

Amid Blake Lively’s ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, Travis Kelce is said to have helped Taylor Swift manage a tense situation with her close pal.
As per The Sun, a source shared that the NFL star reportedly “encouraged” Swift to mend the bond with Lively before their bombshell text conversation unfolded in 2024.
“Things had become uncomfortable between Taylor and Blake, and although Taylor hadn’t said anything herself, Travis noticed the way Blake was speaking to her and felt it wasn’t right,” a source claimed to the outlet.
The reports revealed that Kelce was “very much in [Swift’s] ear” about the rift between the Lover singer and Lively.
“He believed Blake’s behaviour toward Taylor felt off, and she should take a closer look at the dynamic, saying it wasn’t how a real friend should act,” the source claimed, adding, “When Blake later raised concerns that their friendship had changed, Taylor didn’t hold back.”
Kelce persuaded her to “address the situation head-on and be honest about how she was feeling” about their dynamic.
“He didn’t dislike Blake, but he didn’t think it was fair on Taylor, who had been nothing but a present and loyal friend,” the insider said.
Notably, in a December 2024 text exchange, Swift confronted Lively, as revealed in unsealed court filings in the Gossip Girl actress’s lawsuit against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios.
Swift and Lively have not been in contact since around the time of their text exchange and they were last photographed together in October 2024.