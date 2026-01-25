Dakota Johnson, Role Model fuel dating rumours with PDA-filled date

Dakota Johnson and Role Model have once again fuelled dating rumours with their adorable date night.
The Materialists actress was spotted holding hands with the singer, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, in LA after they enjoyed a cosy dinner.
As reported by PEOPLE, the pair sat next to each other in a booth at Saffy's, a Middle Eastern restaurant in East Hollywood, and were joined by an unknown third person.
For the date night, Dakota was donned in a lace black tank top with black pants, while Role Model rocked a grey and black patterned sweater with grey trousers.
To deal with the cold, both of the stars wore trench coats while walking with their hands held.
While neither Dakota nor the going out singer has confirmed their romance, the pair have been spotted together a number of times since their first outing in December, sparking dating speculations.
In June 2025, the Madame Web actress ended her eight-year relationship with Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, with a source confirming that the pair had an on-and-off again relationship but were engaged for several years before breaking things off.
Meanwhile, Role Model was romantically involved with social media personality Emma Chamberlain for almost three years, and the two made their relationship public in a GQ feature in February 2023, and in October of the same year, they announced their break up.