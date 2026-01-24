Everything to know about Neo: D4vd's pal arrested after court no-show

D4vd's troubles continue to pile up as his friend, Neo Langston, has been booked for jail after failing to appear in court as a witness in Celeste Rivas' death probe.
After almost five months since the teen's body was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name in early September, this is the first arrest made by the authorities.
Who is Neo Langston?
D4vd's close pal, Neo Langston, is a 23-year-old social media streamer known online as NeoTheAsian.
His association with the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is quite public, as he frequently appeared with the artist on social media and at public events.
As per the authorities, Neo has not been charged with homicide, and his arrest is directly connected to an ongoing grand jury investigation into the death of the teen.
Neo Langston was taken into custody on January 22 at a residence in Helena, Montana, after local police assisted detectives from the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division.
Celeste Rivas disappeared from Lake Elsinore, California, in April 2024, and her decomposed dead body was discovered in September 2025 in an abandoned lot.
Amid the death investigation, the spotlight remains on D4vd, who allegedly was romantically involved with the teen, as several social media posts and Discord chats emerged following her death news.
Prosecutors believe multiple individuals may have had knowledge of or involvement in the events following the girl's death, prompting the grand jury process.
Moreover, the cause and manner of Celeste Rivas' death have remained unknown, and as per the court's order, the documents have not been made public.
Amid the intense investigation, the whereabouts of D4vd remain unknown, and while he has been named a person of interest, the singer has not been arrested.