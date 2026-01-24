Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

A$AP Rocky makes candid admission on life with Rihanna after welcoming 3 kids

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced the birth of their third child, Rocki, in September last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
A$AP Rocky makes candid admission on life with Rihanna after welcoming 3 kids
A$AP Rocky makes candid admission on life with Rihanna after welcoming 3 kids 

A$AP Rocky knows how to keep his romance alive even after becoming a dad to three kids with his girlfriend, Rihanna. 

The 37-year-old American rapper and record producer, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, has recently revealed a candid secret about his current life with his longtime partner.

In a light-hearted conversation during Wednesday’s episode of the Ebro Show, Rocky admitted that he is well aware of how spice things up beside their parents’ duties to their three adorable children.

"You've got to spice it up. You've got to still date. You've got to still be friends. We roll [music] dice. We play cards, like, she's a cheater," the Sundress hitmaker added.

While promoting his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, which he released on January 16, 2026, the father of three continued sharing, "We be playing crazy eights. I love that girl to death, man. You know, word. We got to keep the funk going cuz if not, what we doing then?"

This update came months after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their child and first baby girl, Rocki.

The couple, who have been romantically connected since 2020, shared the sweet snap featuring the Fenty Beauty founder holding her newborn girl in her arms on their Instagram account in September last year. 

In addition to Rocki, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are also parents to their two sons, RZA and Riot.  

Everything to know about Neo: D4vd's pal arrested after court no-show
Everything to know about Neo: D4vd's pal arrested after court no-show
Sydney Sweeney receives stark warning from Zendaya for Tom Holland: ‘stay away’
Sydney Sweeney receives stark warning from Zendaya for Tom Holland: ‘stay away’
Cristina Payne breaks silence after Corey Holcomb punching video goes viral
Cristina Payne breaks silence after Corey Holcomb punching video goes viral
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz break cover after accusing Victoria publicly
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz break cover after accusing Victoria publicly
'Alice in Borderland': cancelled or ended? Fans react to Netflix announcement
'Alice in Borderland': cancelled or ended? Fans react to Netflix announcement
Travis Kelce pushes Taylor Swift to confront Blake Lively via text messages?
Travis Kelce pushes Taylor Swift to confront Blake Lively via text messages?
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi bring high-fashion heat in striking Vogue cover
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi bring high-fashion heat in striking Vogue cover
Taylor Swift takes bold step to 'protect peace' as Blake Lively texts go viral
Taylor Swift takes bold step to 'protect peace' as Blake Lively texts go viral
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
Chrissy Teigen shares secret to strong marriage with John Legend
Chrissy Teigen shares secret to strong marriage with John Legend
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit puts major Hollywood stars in spotlight
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit puts major Hollywood stars in spotlight
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover

Popular News

Charli xcx promotes new mockumentary 'The Moment' at Sundance Film Festival

Charli xcx promotes new mockumentary 'The Moment' at Sundance Film Festival
10 minutes ago
US weather: Powerful winter storm triggers widespread chaos across country

US weather: Powerful winter storm triggers widespread chaos across country
2 hours ago
Everything to know about Neo: D4vd's pal arrested after court no-show

Everything to know about Neo: D4vd's pal arrested after court no-show
2 hours ago