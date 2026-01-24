A$AP Rocky makes candid admission on life with Rihanna after welcoming 3 kids 

A$AP Rocky knows how to keep his romance alive even after becoming a dad to three kids with his girlfriend, Rihanna.
The 37-year-old American rapper and record producer, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, has recently revealed a candid secret about his current life with his longtime partner.
In a light-hearted conversation during Wednesday’s episode of the Ebro Show, Rocky admitted that he is well aware of how spice things up beside their parents’ duties to their three adorable children.
"You've got to spice it up. You've got to still date. You've got to still be friends. We roll [music] dice. We play cards, like, she's a cheater," the Sundress hitmaker added.
While promoting his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, which he released on January 16, 2026, the father of three continued sharing, "We be playing crazy eights. I love that girl to death, man. You know, word. We got to keep the funk going cuz if not, what we doing then?"
This update came months after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their child and first baby girl, Rocki.
The couple, who have been romantically connected since 2020, shared the sweet snap featuring the Fenty Beauty founder holding her newborn girl in her arms on their Instagram account in September last year.
In addition to Rocki, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are also parents to their two sons, RZA and Riot.