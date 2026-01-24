Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

'Alice in Borderland': cancelled or ended? Fans react to Netflix announcement

Netflix has tagged the third season of 'Alice in Borderland' as its final season, dismissing speculation of a spin-off

  • By Hania Jamil
Alice in Borderland: cancelled or ended? Fans react to Netflix announcement
'Alice in Borderland': cancelled or ended? Fans react to Netflix announcement

Netflix has quietly cancelled another beloved live-action adaptation titled Alice in Borderland, which initially premiered in 2020.

The Japanese series' third instalment was released in September 2025, and the finale teased a potential spin-off, featuring a new protagonist.

However, a new update from the streaming giant shared that Alice in Borderland's chapter has come to an end, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

While some were awaiting something new from the hit series, many believe it was a natural conclusion of the thriller, and calling it a cancellation would be unfair.

One fan on X noted, "The story was completed...so it ended not cancelled."

While another user penned a complaint, writing, "Netflix cancelled Alice in Borderland, Good, season 3 felt like they spent all the good twists in the trailer."

"I mean, we don't need any more seasons and this next one would be based in the United States so no thank you, this series is perfect as it is," a social media post read.

About Alice in Borderland:

Alice in Borderland follows Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), who is forced to compete in life-or-death games to survive.

Throughout the show, he forms alliances and learns the truth of the borderlands and the people behind the deadly games.

In the third and final season, Arisu is forced to return to the borderlands to save his wife, Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), after they returned to the real world.

The season ends with Arisu finally saving his wife and rejecting an offer to become a citizen; however, before his return, he was warned that a large catastrophe was coming, bringing more people to the Borderlands.

Before the final credits, the camera leaves Japan and enters the US, where reports of a series of earthquakes across the globe are shown, and pans to a faceless character named Alice.

Cristina Payne breaks silence after Corey Holcomb punching video goes viral
Cristina Payne breaks silence after Corey Holcomb punching video goes viral
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz break cover after accusing Victoria publicly
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz break cover after accusing Victoria publicly
Travis Kelce pushes Taylor Swift to confront Blake Lively via text messages?
Travis Kelce pushes Taylor Swift to confront Blake Lively via text messages?
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi bring high-fashion heat in striking Vogue cover
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi bring high-fashion heat in striking Vogue cover
Taylor Swift takes bold step to 'protect peace' as Blake Lively texts go viral
Taylor Swift takes bold step to 'protect peace' as Blake Lively texts go viral
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
Chrissy Teigen shares secret to strong marriage with John Legend
Chrissy Teigen shares secret to strong marriage with John Legend
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit puts major Hollywood stars in spotlight
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit puts major Hollywood stars in spotlight
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover
Uncle Floyd, iconic New Jersey comedian and pianist, passes away at 74
Uncle Floyd, iconic New Jersey comedian and pianist, passes away at 74
D4vd hit with another shocking blow after new hearing in teen death case
D4vd hit with another shocking blow after new hearing in teen death case
Victoria Beckham ‘proud’ of Cruz after his cryptic jab at Brooklyn amid rift
Victoria Beckham ‘proud’ of Cruz after his cryptic jab at Brooklyn amid rift

Popular News

Novak Djokovic makes history at Australian Open with 400th Grand Slam win

Novak Djokovic makes history at Australian Open with 400th Grand Slam win
an hour ago
Meta halts teen access to AI characters amid legal scrutiny

Meta halts teen access to AI characters amid legal scrutiny
51 minutes ago
'Complicated' reason Princess Eugenie completely 'cut ties' with Andrew

'Complicated' reason Princess Eugenie completely 'cut ties' with Andrew
55 minutes ago