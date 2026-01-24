'Alice in Borderland': cancelled or ended? Fans react to Netflix announcement

Netflix has quietly cancelled another beloved live-action adaptation titled Alice in Borderland, which initially premiered in 2020.
The Japanese series' third instalment was released in September 2025, and the finale teased a potential spin-off, featuring a new protagonist.
However, a new update from the streaming giant shared that Alice in Borderland's chapter has come to an end, sparking mixed reactions from fans.
While some were awaiting something new from the hit series, many believe it was a natural conclusion of the thriller, and calling it a cancellation would be unfair.
One fan on X noted, "The story was completed...so it ended not cancelled."
While another user penned a complaint, writing, "Netflix cancelled Alice in Borderland, Good, season 3 felt like they spent all the good twists in the trailer."
"I mean, we don't need any more seasons and this next one would be based in the United States so no thank you, this series is perfect as it is," a social media post read.
About Alice in Borderland:
Alice in Borderland follows Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), who is forced to compete in life-or-death games to survive.
Throughout the show, he forms alliances and learns the truth of the borderlands and the people behind the deadly games.
In the third and final season, Arisu is forced to return to the borderlands to save his wife, Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), after they returned to the real world.
The season ends with Arisu finally saving his wife and rejecting an offer to become a citizen; however, before his return, he was warned that a large catastrophe was coming, bringing more people to the Borderlands.
Before the final credits, the camera leaves Japan and enters the US, where reports of a series of earthquakes across the globe are shown, and pans to a faceless character named Alice.