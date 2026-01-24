Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz break cover after accusing Victoria publicly

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have been estranged with Victoria Beckham since last year

Brooklyn Beckham and his life partner, Nicola Peltz, have stepped out for the first time since his mom, Victoria Beckham, was exposed online.  

The couple, who exchanged the marital vows back in 2022, made their first appearance on a beach in Malibu, California, alongside their dog. 

For his January 22nd outing, Brooklyn has opted for a brown sweatshirt and black pants while flaunting his wedding ring beside Nicola.

On the other hand, the 31-year-old American actress sported a white poncho top and blue jeans as she smiled at her husband throughout the cosy date night.

This romantic stroll of the two came after the former photographer made spine-chilling accusations against his mother, with whom he has estranged for over a year.

P.C.RSVP Magazine/Instagram 

Earlier this week, Brooklyn turned to his official Instagram Stories to expose the English fashion designer for ruining his wedding back in 2022.

"I do not want to reconcile with my parents; my parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it has not stopped," he clarified in his statement, which took the media into a storm.

Despite his heartbreaking allegations, Victoria Beckham did not respond to his statement.  

