Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Legendary singer Guy Hovis passes away at age of 84

Guy Hovis' death was confirmed by his former life partner and his on-screen partner, Ralna English on social media

  • By Fatima Hassan
Guy Hovis has breathed his last at the age of 84!

A longtime performer on The Lawrence Welk Show peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 22nd.

The deceased singer’s ex-wife and his on-screen partner, Ralna English, confirmed his death on Facebook on Friday, January 23rd, 2026.

In a heartbreaking statement, she revealed Hovis spent his last days in hospital after being admitted due to old age problems.

"As it has for me, this will come as a shock to many of you," she wrote in a heartfelt post, adding, "Guy has been in the hospital for several weeks. I spoke briefly with him on Monday and was deeply concerned," the 83-year-old American singer lamented.

She continued, "He took a turn for the worse, and it hurts me to tell you, but he died peacefully last night, needless to say, at this time we are all devastated and simply trying to cope with this tragic news."

For those unaware, Guy Hovis and Ralna English appeared together on the superhit Lawrence Welk Show for a special performance on Christmas in 1969, despite being married. 

As of now, the singer has not revealed the additional details of his mass funeral ceremony.  

