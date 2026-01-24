Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Charli xcx promotes new mockumentary 'The Moment' at Sundance Film Festival

Charli xcx has opened up about her new mockumentary, The Moment, at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

The 33-year-old English singer-songwriter attended the Utah festival to promote her upcoming project on Friday, January 23.

During her high-profile appearance, Charli opened up about how her side inspired The Moment at the star-studded event.

"I'm obviously quite related to my character, so I had a lot of inspiration to pull from. I would like to think I'm not as much of a nightmare as Charli in the film, but my real managers are in the audience, and they probably know the true answer to that," the Brat crooner added.

Alongside The Moment's director, Aidan Zamiri, the popular musician talked about how her versatility has helped her work smoothly in the mockumentary. 

"I have been there. I think I am, as an artist, quite a volatile person. And nice though. I am quite nice too. Right?" to which Aidan instantly agreed, saying, "Yes, yes, confirmed." 

In addition to Charli xcx, her co-stars, including Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Hailey Gates, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Isaac Powell, Rachel Sennott, Rish Shah, Tish Weinstock, Michael Workéyè and Alexander Skarsgård, also attended the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

A24's new project, The Moment, is scheduled to premiere on January 30th, 2026.   

