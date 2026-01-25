Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Zendaya describes life with Tom Holland in London: 'It's awkward'

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been engaged since early January 2025

  • By Salima Bhutto
Zendaya describes life with Tom Holland in London: 'It's awkward'

Zendaya recently offered a glimpse into her life with fiancé, Tom Holland together in London

The 29 –year-old California-born actress, in her interview with the Daily Mirror on Saturday, January 24, explained how she and her fiancé are managing their private and professional lives.

"Honestly, I know people might think it's awkward," the Emmy-winner actress said, began, adding that Holland has this huge calming presence that not only puts her at ease but also everybody he works with.

According to the Dune star, she might be a little biased but he is not only her favourite person but also his favourite person to work with."

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress went on to say, "Neither of us want to hide and not live our lives and do normal things, like go out for dinner, but at the same time, we want to protect our privacy."

"You have to accept that to a degree, some aspects of your privacy are going to be out of your control," Zendaya shared, adding, "But the parts that are in our control, we fiercely protect."

The Odyssey actress also shed light on how the couple split their time between Holland's home in West London and Zendaya's home in California.

Calling London her partial home, the actress said, "I think because so much of our work is in LA, [the UK] can't be a permanent home right now, but it does feel like a home to me.

"When I go to the UK, I don't feel like a visitor anymore."

On the professional front, Zendaya is set to star alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set to be released on July 31, 2026.

