  By Hania Jamil
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark first Sundance Film Festival appearance

The Duke and Duchess graced the Sundance Film Festival 2026 for a special screening of their doc, 'Cookie Queens'

  • By Hania Jamil
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise first appearance at the Sundance Film Festival, ahead of the premiere of their latest documentary, Cookie Queens.

On Saturday, January 24, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a special screening of the film, which follows four Girl Scouts as they navigate the cookie-selling season, highlighting themes of ambition and teamwork.

The extraordinary outing comes days after the prince delivered an emotional testimony in London in his legal case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher behind the Daily Mail.

Harry is one of the seven high-profile claimants who alleged unlawful information gathering by the media group.

During the January 21 witness statement, the prince provided evidence and made an emotional statement about the mental and emotional toll the legal fight has taken on his family.

Both Harry and Meghan are the executive producers of the 91-minute film, which is screening in Sundance's Family Matinee category.

The documentary was directed by Alysa Nahmias and produced in partnership with Archewell Productions, AJNA Films, and Beautiful Stories.

