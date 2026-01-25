'Dragon Ball Super' returns with Galactic Patrol arc after 8 years

In an exciting update, it has been confirmed that Dragon Ball Super will be returning with a new anime adaptation, which will continue the plot after the Tournament of Power.
The announcement was made on Sunday, January 25, during the Dragon Ball Genki Dama Festival, the flagship event celebrating the franchise's 40th anniversary.
It was shared that the new instalment, titled Dragon Ball Super: Galactic Patrol Arc, will adapt the popular manga storyline also known as the "Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc", reuniting Son Goku and Vegeta as they battle a new cosmic threat.
Moreover, the upcoming series will follow the events of the Universe Survival Arc, which originally aired between 2015 and 2018.
In the new anime, Goku and Vegeta join forces with the Galactic Patrol, the galaxy's peacekeeping organisation, and the arc will also introduce a new antagonist, Moro, an energy-absorbing wizard known as the "Planet-Eater".
Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol is officially set for production; however, a release date has not been confirmed.