Yumna Zaidi returns to screens with Hamza Sohail in 'Dekh Magar Pyar Se' 

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • By Fatima Hassan
Yumna Zaidi is set to rule on television screens once again, but this time with Hamza Sohail.  

The Tere Bin star and the Fairy Tale actor are coming together for Hum TV's upcoming Ramzan drama, Dekh Magar Pyar Se.

On Saturday, January 24th, the official Instagram account of Hum TV shared the first exciting glimpse into the new project, which fans reportedly been waiting for a long time.

The viral first look of Dekh Magar Pyar Se shows the new program is written by Saima Akram Chaudhry, who is known for her versatile dramas, including Suno Chanda, Chupke Chupke, Hum Tum and others.

However, the fans will witness the light-hearted direction of Ali Hassan, who gained popularity with his dramas, Fairy Tale, Meem Se Mohabbat, and Very Filmy.

According to media reports, the new program follows a classic Ramzan-style romantic comedy theme.

In addition to Yumna Zaidi and Hamza Sohail, Dekh Magar Pyar Se also stars veteran actress Bushra Ansari and others.

This drama marked the Parizaad actress' first Ramzan special drama after she last appeared in her superhit series, Qarz-e-Jaan.

As of now, the creators of Dekh Magar Pyar Se have not revealed the release date of the upcoming serial. 

