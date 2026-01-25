Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Harper Beckham issues 1st statement after Brooklyn publicly accused Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham made several claims against mum, Victoria Beckham, earlier this week on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
Harper Beckham issues 1st statement after Brooklyn publicly accused Victoria
Harper Beckham issues 1st statement after Brooklyn publicly accused Victoria 

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's only daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, reportedly came forward to defend her mum amid an escalating feud with Brooklyn Beckham.

The 14-year-old girl returned to her Instagram account to pay a sweet tribute to her beloved model brother, Romeo Beckham, who lit up the runway with his charming runway walk for Willy Chavarria's show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday. 

"Yet again!! Another amazing show x @romeobeckham @willychavarria," Harper hyped up her elder sibling as she stated the caption, which was also shared by Romeo and his dad, David.

This statement marked her first following Brooklyn Beckham's online feud with mother, Victoria Beckham.

Harper is among her two brothers and her parents, who seemingly decided to avoid addressing the controversy amid the constant pressure.

For those unaware, earlier this week, the photographer-turned-chef took to his Instagram Stories to release his official stance on the ongoing family feud.

The eldest child of Victoria and David made clear in his statement that he does not "want to reconcile with his family," after the English fashion designer's sharp efforts to affect his marriage with Nicola.

Since Brooklyn Beckham dropped several allegations against his mother, several other celebrities have shared their side of the story over the matter, including the DJ Fat Tony, Brooklyn’s ex Afton McKeith and others.

As of now, Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham have yet to break their silence on the heartbreaking accusations against their son. 

Taylor Swift to Miley Cyrus: 5 A-list celebrity couples tying knot in 2026
Taylor Swift to Miley Cyrus: 5 A-list celebrity couples tying knot in 2026
Xochitl Gomez brings perfect winter vibe to 2026 Sundance with cozy look
Xochitl Gomez brings perfect winter vibe to 2026 Sundance with cozy look
Victoria Beckham thrills Spice Girls fans with sweet birthday wish for Emma Bunton
Victoria Beckham thrills Spice Girls fans with sweet birthday wish for Emma Bunton
Ben Affleck's rumoured new flame responds to escalating relationship buzz
Ben Affleck's rumoured new flame responds to escalating relationship buzz
Brooklyn Beckham's ex breaks silence after shocking claim: ‘There are two sides’
Brooklyn Beckham's ex breaks silence after shocking claim: ‘There are two sides’
Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp defamation trial at Sundance Film Festival
Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp defamation trial at Sundance Film Festival
Olivia Rodrigo blasts ICE after Minneapolis fatal shooting of ICU nurse
Olivia Rodrigo blasts ICE after Minneapolis fatal shooting of ICU nurse
Tom Cruise makes shocking decision after Ana De Armas split
Tom Cruise makes shocking decision after Ana De Armas split
Zendaya describes life with Tom Holland in London: 'It's awkward'
Zendaya describes life with Tom Holland in London: 'It's awkward'
'Dragon Ball Super' returns with Galactic Patrol arc after 8 years
'Dragon Ball Super' returns with Galactic Patrol arc after 8 years
Michael B. Jordan drops sneak peek of exciting new project
Michael B. Jordan drops sneak peek of exciting new project
Dakota Johnson, Role Model fuel dating rumours with PDA-filled date
Dakota Johnson, Role Model fuel dating rumours with PDA-filled date

Popular News

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' second trailer brings surprise collaboration

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' second trailer brings surprise collaboration
28 minutes ago
Yumna Zaidi returns to screens with Hamza Sohail in 'Dekh Magar Pyar Se'

Yumna Zaidi returns to screens with Hamza Sohail in 'Dekh Magar Pyar Se'
3 hours ago
Indonesia landslide leaves 25 dead, 72 still missing

Indonesia landslide leaves 25 dead, 72 still missing
54 minutes ago