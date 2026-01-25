Harper Beckham issues 1st statement after Brooklyn publicly accused Victoria 

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's only daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, reportedly came forward to defend her mum amid an escalating feud with Brooklyn Beckham.
The 14-year-old girl returned to her Instagram account to pay a sweet tribute to her beloved model brother, Romeo Beckham, who lit up the runway with his charming runway walk for Willy Chavarria's show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.
"Yet again!! Another amazing show x @romeobeckham @willychavarria," Harper hyped up her elder sibling as she stated the caption, which was also shared by Romeo and his dad, David.
This statement marked her first following Brooklyn Beckham's online feud with mother, Victoria Beckham.
Harper is among her two brothers and her parents, who seemingly decided to avoid addressing the controversy amid the constant pressure.
For those unaware, earlier this week, the photographer-turned-chef took to his Instagram Stories to release his official stance on the ongoing family feud.
The eldest child of Victoria and David made clear in his statement that he does not "want to reconcile with his family," after the English fashion designer's sharp efforts to affect his marriage with Nicola.
Since Brooklyn Beckham dropped several allegations against his mother, several other celebrities have shared their side of the story over the matter, including the DJ Fat Tony, Brooklyn’s ex Afton McKeith and others.
As of now, Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham have yet to break their silence on the heartbreaking accusations against their son.