Palaash Muchhal takes legal step after Smriti Mandhana's disturbing claims  

Palaash Muchhal has reportedly made a major social media move after ex-fiancé, Smriti Mandhana's close pal, issued disturbing claims.
Nearly two months after the former couple officially called off their wedding, the 29-year-old Indian cricketer's childhood friend, Vidnyan Mane, recently blasted the singer with fresh allegations.
Shortly after Vidnyan's claims, Palaash removed all posts related to Smriti from his official Instagram account.
Moreover, the 30-year-old Indian musical composer has also initiated a Rs. 10 crore defamation lawsuit after facing cheating accusations made publicly by Vidnyan.
In his legal documents, he strongly denied all the allegations while calling them false, baseless, and defamatory.
This legal step from Palaash Muchhal came after Vidnyan Mane’s recent bombshell interview.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the childhood pal of Smriti Mandhana, who also attended their initial wedding festivities, which were called off later, said, "I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed."
"He was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me," she stated.
Later, Palaash Muchhal wrote on his Instagram Stories, "In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation."
As of now, Smriti Mandhana has not responded to the new controversy.